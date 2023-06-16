Former Bend Senior High pole vault athlete chasing Olympic dream, with twin sister by her side

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A former Bend Senior High student is working to make the 2024 Summer Olympics in pole vault, with her twin sister supporting her.

Sophie and Nina Gutermuth were both pole vault athletes at Bend High, and at Indiana Iniversity.

It's only Sophie competing now, but Nina still supports and is even a good luck charm for her sister.

This year, Sophie won her first-ever international pole vault competition in South Korea.

But she has even higher goals.

“So obviously getting to the Olympic Trials, and then at the Trials, the top three would go to the Olympics,” Sophie explained. “So my goal is jumping the world standard, and then making that top three.”

Noah Chast will have more from the twin sisters tonight on NewsChannel 21 at Four and Six on Fox (our 5 and 7 p.m. NBC newscasts are pre-empted by U.S. Open golf).