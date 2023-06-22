Young Guns ready to compete at Crooked River Roundup

PRINEVILLE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Crooked River Roundup just would not the same without its Young Guns.

The Young Guns are children under 18 competing in events like barrel racing, team roping, breakaways and more.

This year’s group has 41 contestants competing in nine different events.

Kasey Every helped bring the Young Guns to the Crooked River Roundup, and thinks they're a perfect match.

“The Crooked River Roundup is very family-friendly, and I think this just adds to their offering. And they are the Cowboy Capital of Oregon in Prineville, so it just seemed like a natural fit for them.”

The Crooked River Roundup starts tonight at 7p.m. in Prineville.

Noah Chast caught up with a few of the Young Guns as they were training for the rodeo.

You can watch that story tonight on NewsChannel 21 at Five.