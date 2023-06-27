Skip to Content
Bend’s over 60 Masters softball league filled with friendly, competitive players

today at 8:17 AM
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Every Wednesday, the 60 and over masters softball teams come to pine nursery for a double header match up.

The league is made up of 70 players on five teams, with some players as old as 85. 

A lot of the players, like Jim Bailey, started playing in the 50s league and never stopped.

“One of the guys told me, hey we have this league that plays on Wednesday mornings, and I said I can’t wait to be 60 it’s something to look forward to," Bailey said. "So that’s how I started doing it and I’ve been playing in here for eight years now.”

