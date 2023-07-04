Bend Elks look to stay hot against Yakima in July 4th showdown

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- It's a combination as good as any: July 4th and baseball, America's birthday and America's pastime.

The Bend Elks start a new series against the Yakima Valley Pippins tonight at Vince Genna Stadium.

The first pitch is at 6:35.

Not only are the Bend Elks eager to honor their country, they're coming off a series with two walk-off wins.

The Elks' walk-off wild pitch win against the Walla Walla Sweets Sunday night, just two nights after walking off the Sweets for their first victory of the series.

The Elks are 10-14 coming into this week.

Elks catcher and USC sophomore Luca DiPaolo says the hometown fans have been incredible, and he expects the same for this Independence Day series.

"Oh dude, just lay it out on the field for America, you know?” DiPaolo said. “Man, I'm feeling great, just because like, recently a lot more energy, I'd say obviously, just because a lot more people are coming to our games. And just timely hitting for us, and we've won on two walk-offs or extra innings, so that kind of fires us up."

He looks forward to more of the same.

"I want as much energy as possible -- just people just cheering, standing up, waving the flag around, you know?” DiPaolo said, waving an American flag in his hand. “I'll hit the home run and wave this around, after the home run hopefully!"

Tickets for Tuesday’s game can be found here.

After this series, the Elks head over the mountains to take on the Portland Pickles.