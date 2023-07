Noah Chast is heading home after covering the All-Star Game in Seattle. Here's a look at some of his experiences, from record-setting home runs to a chat with a famous Bend resident - and a viral interview question of the Phillies' Nick Castellanos on his views about … Scooby-Doo.

