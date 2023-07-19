Sunriver Resort converting 18 tennis courts to pickleball
Sunriver Resort says it will open 10 outdoor pickleball courts in August. Another eight indoor courts are slated to open in September at their gym, the Sage Springs Spa & Fitness Center.
Sunriver Resort says it will open 10 outdoor pickleball courts in August. Another eight indoor courts are slated to open in September at their gym, the Sage Springs Spa & Fitness Center.
KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.