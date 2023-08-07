Bend North falls 4-2 to Puerto Rico at Little League Softball World Series, heads to elimination bracket

GREENVILLE, NC (KTVZ) -- A three-run fifth inning led to Bend North's 4-2 loss to Puerto Rico on Monday in its Softball Little League World Series opener, but the hope to advance remains alive for the young team.

The Bend North All-Stars played Puerto Rico, who is representing Latin America and beat Canada on Sunday in its first--round game.

While trailing 1-0 in the bottom of the fourth, Bend North loaded the bases and tied the game at 1-1 with a Madeline Switzer walk/hit-by-pitch, to force in a run.

In the top of the fifth, Puerto Rico bunted with a runner on second. The throw to first was late and the runner took advantage of confusion at first to round third and score at home.

A huge RBI double and eventual passed ball allowed two runners to score and make it a 4-1 game.

In the bottom of the 6th, Janelle Guiney, who pitched the entire game, flied out to deep center field and advanced a runner at third to make it a 4-2 contest, but the inning would end with the next batter.

Bend North is set to play Italy, representing the Europe/Africa Region, Tuesday at 4 p.m. EST (1p.m. PST) in the elimination bracket.

Italy lost its first game 11-1 to the New England region.

