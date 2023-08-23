Three Bend athletes set to compete for U.S. River Surfing team at upcoming international competition

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Central Oregon will be well-represented at the 2023 Continental Surf Cup, an international river surfing tournament.

21-year-old Austin Fernand was attempting to make the U.S. men's river surfing team, and he succeeded.

However, he's not the only Bend resident representing the U.S.

Two women, Megan Stevens and Karissa Campbell, made the women's team last year, and were selected again this year.

Campbell finished third last year and was automatically brought back by the team, while Stevens had to resubmit a reel of her surfing highlights.

This is only Stevens' fourth year river surfing, and she feels she's improving every day.

She tells us she'd honored to compete with some of the best in the world, and looks forward to showing off some new tricks.

The Continental Surf Cup is in Chelan, Washington over Labor Day weekend.

Noah Chast will have more from Stevens tonight on NewsChannel 21 at Five.