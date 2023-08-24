Summit’s Tatym Smith makes Jr. World Championship Ski team; halfpipe event canceled due to lack of snow

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A young Summit high and MBSEF skier was named to the Junior World Championship Freeski team.

However, she won’t be competing, due to weather issues -- and it could affect her chances to make the Junior Olympic team.

Tatym is the No. 1 slopestyle skier in the country for her age group, and was set to compete against all of the best youth skiers at the world championships in New Zealand.

“It felt really great! It was definitely like, 'Oh, I’m honored with all these other girls, I know they’re really great skiers,'” Smith said. “It just felt great to be up with that pack.”

Smith's event, the halfpipe, was canceled due to low snow conditions at the resort.

