Bend Rugby wins Cascade Classic for the 2nd year in a row

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Bend Rugby Roughriders are back to back Cascade Classic Champions.

This was Austin Alley scoring the game winning try in sudden death overtime against the Nomadic Pigs.

The classic, held at Pine Nursery park, hosted seven rugby teams from across the Northwest.

It was sponsored by Deschutes Brewery and had rebound Physical Therapy on the sidelines.

plus DJ Raider Mystic hosted the after party.

The Roughriders fall season officially starts next weekend against Boise.