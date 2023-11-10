Skip to Content
Sports

First Interstate Bank Arena hosts fifth round of 2023 AMA EnduroCross Championship Series

EnduroCross racers will be competing at the First Interstate Bank Arena in Redmond Saturday night
EnduroCross
EnduroCross racers will be competing at the First Interstate Bank Arena in Redmond Saturday night
By
Published 11:09 AM

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The fastest bikes and riders will take to the track at the Deschutes County Fairgrounds' First Interstate Bank Arena Saturday night, for the fifth round of the 2023 AMA EnduroCross Championship Series.

The event will feature some of the top  EnduroCross racers from around the world, competing for the AMA EnduroCross National Championship. 

Jillian Fortner is paying a visit Friday to previewing the race track and interview international pro riders. Her report is coming up on NewsChannel 21 at Five. 

The first round of the competition took place Oct. 7 in Everett, Washington. EnduroCross racers also competed in Idaho and Arizona. The series will wrap up on Nov. 18 in Reno, Nevada. 

General admission for the race in Redmond is $19. Reserved seats will range from $30-$40. 

The website says prices increase by $5 on the day of the event. Click here to purchase. 

Date:

November 11th, 2023

Location: 

First Interstate Bank Center

3800 SW Airport Way, Redmond, OR 

Time:

Doors - 5:30pm

Show - 7:00pm

Article Topic Follows: Sports

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Jillian Fortner

Jillian Fortner is a multimedia journalist for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Jillianhere.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content