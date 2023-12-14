Former Oregon State quarterback Aidan Chiles following coach Jonathan Smith to Michigan State
By The Associated Press
Former Oregon State quarterback Aidan Chiles announced Thursday he is following coach Jonathan Smith to Michigan State as a transfer.
Chiles hade his commitment to Michigan State public in a social media post. He played in nine games this season as a freshman backup to DJ Uiagalelei.
The former four-star recruit from California threw for 309 yards and four touchdowns and ran for three scores, getting steady work as a change-of-pace player for the 21st-ranked Beavers (8-4).
Smith left Oregon State to become the head coach at Michigan State on Nov. 25.
Among the other notable transfer commitments on Thursday were:
— Former UConn tight end Justin Joly, who led the team with 56 catches for 578 yards, announcing he is joining North Carolina State.
— Former Ohio quarterback Kurtis Rourke, a three-year starter, said he was going to Indiana.
