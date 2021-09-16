FIFA intensifies push to stage men’s World Cup every 2 years

AP National Sports

By GRAHAM DUNBAR

AP Sports Writer

GENEVA (AP) — FIFA has intensified its push for hosting the men’s World Cup every two years by garnering support from soccer fans around the world to help combat resistance from Europe and South America. FIFA cites an online survey it commissioned in its the latest public relations tactic. The Associated Press does not routinely report the claims of opinion polls conducted over the internet. FIFA president Gianni Infantino believes staging more World Cups would raise opportunities, enthusiasm and talent development in most of the 211 member countries. European and South American soccer bodies oppose the proposal.