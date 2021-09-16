Sabres-Leafs take their rivalry outdoors in Heritage Classic
By JOHN WAWROW
AP Hockey Writer
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Sabres’ cross-border rivalry against the Toronto Maple Leafs is heading outdoors. The Sabres are listed as the home team against the Maple Leafs in the NHL’s Heritage Classic, to be played at the home of the Canadian Football League’s Hamilton Tiger-Cats, on March 13. Buffalo becomes the first U.S.-based team to compete in what will be the sixth Heritage Classic, which previously featured matchups of Canadian teams.
Comments