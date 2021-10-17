Tagovailoa to start, CBs Howard, Jones out for Dolphins

LONDON (AP) — Tua Tagovailoa will start but the Miami Dolphins will be without starting cornerbacks Xavien Howard and Byron Jones for Sunday’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in London. Howard had earlier been ruled out but Jones, who has an Achilles injury, was questionable and had hoped to play. Both were declared inactive about 90 minutes before kickoff at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. For the Jaguars, defensive lineman Taven Bryan is inactive for the first time in his pro career. Jags kickers Matthew Wright and Josh Lambo both made the trip but Wright will dress Sunday. Jacksonville has yet to kick a field goal this season.