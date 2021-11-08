Giro organizers outline 7 sprint stages for next year

MILAN (AP) — Next year’s Giro d’Italia will feature seven stages best suited to sprinters. Race organizer RCS Sport has decided to release details of next year’s race in instalments. It was announced last week that the 105th edition of the Giro would start in Hungary. Two of the three stages in Hungary are suited to sprinters and RCS Sport has outlined five more stages favorable to them. The hilly stages will be revealed on Tuesday and the high mountain ones on Wednesday. The finale and details of the entire route will be confirmed Thursday.