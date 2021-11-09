Giro organizers outline 6 more stages of next year’s race

MILAN (AP) — Six more stages of next year’s Giro d’Italia have been revealed as race organizers continue their staggered presentation of the route. The presentation of the hilly stages comes the day after seven stages best suited for sprinters were announced. The high mountain stages will be outlined on Wednesday. RCS Sport will not confirm precisely when those stages will take place until the route is announced in full on Thursday. The Giro returns to Naples for the first time in nine years and also sees finishes in Genoa and Turin.