Madrid reaches knockout stage in CL for 25th straight time

TIRASPOL, Moldova (AP) — Real Madrid has advanced to the knockout stage of the Champions League for the 25th straight season after a comfortable 3-0 win at Sheriff. David Alaba, Toni Kroos and Karim Benzema scored to secure the Spanish powerhouse in the round of 16 with one game to spare in Group D. The result eliminated Sheriff. The Moldovan league club is debuting in the group stage and had stunned Madrid with a win in the Spanish capital in their first game.