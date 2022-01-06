Dorrell turns over staff in effort to turn around Colorado

By PAT GRAHAM

AP Sports Writer

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Colorado coach Karl Dorrell is shaking up his coaching staff after a 4-8 season. Offensive coordinator Darrin Chiaverini is gone and in his place is Mike Sanford. The Buffaloes have also seen several players enter the transfer portal. One of those was dynamic receiver Brenden Rice. He’s the son of Hall of Famer Jerry Rice. Colorado athletic director Rick George and Dorrell addressed the up-and-down season and how the Buffaloes plan to get back on track. Dorrell and the Buffaloes went to a bowl game during the virus-shortened 2020 season.