Frank Cignetti returns to Pitt as offensive coordinator

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Frank Cignetti is back for a third coaching stint at Pittsburgh. The Panthers have hired Cignetti as the team’s new offensive coordinator. Cignetti replaces Mark Whipple, who left to take the same position at Nebraska. Cignetti broke into coaching at Pitt in 1989 as a graduate assistant. He also spent two years as the offensive coordinator under former Panthers coach Dave Wannstedt in 2009-10. Cignetti spent the last two seasons calling plays at Boston College.