Bears to part with versatile RB and return specialist Cohen

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears are apparently releasing versatile running back and return specialist Tarik Cohen. He has been sidelined for nearly two years because of a knee injury. Cohen all but confirmed the move Friday when he tweeted, “How do I file for unemployment?” Cohen was an All-Pro punt returner in 2018. But he hasn’t played since Week 3 of the 2020 season when he tore the ACL in his right knee in a win at Atlanta. The injury happened eight days after he signed a three-year contract extension worth up to $18.25 million with about $9.5 million guaranteed.