Masters champ Scheffler returns to work in New Orleans

AVONDALE, La. (AP) — Scottie Scheffler is learning about the recognition that comes with winning the Masters. He was mentioned by Michael Phelps. He received a message from Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott. He also got a handwritten letter from former President George W. Bush. One problem. Scheffler’s says he couldn’t read the handwriting. Scheffler took a week at home in Dallas to relax. Now it’s back to work. He is teaming with Ryan Palmer in the Zurich Classic of New Orleans. It’s the only official team event on the PGA Tour. Cameron Smith and Marc Leishman are the defending champions.