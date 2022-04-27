Bogaerts has 4 hits, Cora returns as Red Sox beat Jays 7-1

By IAN HARRISON

Associated Press

TORONTO (AP) — Xander Bogaerts had four hits and the Boston Red Sox celebrated the return of manager Alex Cora by beating the Toronto Blue Jays 7-1, snapping a four-game losing streak. Cora rejoined the Red Sox after missing the past six games because of COVID-19. Boston went 1-5 under bench coach Will Venable while Cora was away from the team. Bogaerts went 4 for 4 with four singles and a walk. Michael Wacha earned his second straight win.