Marsch hopeful for Bamford return as Leeds fights relegation

LEEDS, England (AP) — Leeds striker Patrick Bamford could return from injury to help the Premier League club fight relegation with two games left in the season. Bamford has been limited to nine league appearances this season but manager Jesse Marsch is hopeful for Sunday’s game against Brighton at Elland Road. Bamford scored 17 goals last season but has been sidelined this campaign by a succession of injuries, including a foot problem that has kept him out since March. Leeds forwards Jack Harrison and Raphinha will both be ready to play after being substituted with minor injuries in a midweek loss to Chelsea.