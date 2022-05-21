Blistering speeds at fastest Indy 500 qualifying since 1996

By JENNA FRYER

AP Auto Racing Writer

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The rain held off long enough for a full round of Indianapolis 500 qualifying on a soupy day that saw blistering speeds. Some of the fastest speeds in race history were recorded as Rinus VeeKay put his Chevrolet atop the scoring pylon with a four-lap average speed of 233.655 mph. It bumped fellow Chevy driver Pato O’Ward to second at 233.037. Arie Luyendyk set the four-lap qualifying record in 1996 at 236.986. VeeKay’s average was third fastest of all ime, and O’Ward’s was firth. Earlier in the day, Ed Carpenter, Scott Dixon and Jimmie Johnson turned some of the fastest single laps in history.