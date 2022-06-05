Wales beats Ukraine to end 64-year wait for World Cup return

By ROB HARRIS

AP Global Soccer Writer

CARDIFF, Wales (AP) — Gareth Bale led Wales to the World Cup for the first time in 64 years by beating Ukraine 1-0 to take the final European final spot in Qatar. The result ends war-torn Ukraine’s bid for qualification. The only goal of an emotionally-charged, tight game in a rainy Welsh capital came when Bale’s free kick in the 34th minute was inadvertently headed into his own net by Andriy Yarmolenko. Wales will now open at the World Cup against the United States on Nov. 21 before playing Iran and England.