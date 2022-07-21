Breeders’ Cup returns to Santa Anita for record 11th time

ARCADIA, Calif. (AP) — The Breeders’ Cup will return to Santa Anita for a record 11th time in 2023. The world championships will mark their 40th anniversary next year on Nov. 3 and Nov. 4 at the Southern California track where they were last held in 2019. That year set a wagering record of over $175 million. The 2016 event at Santa Anita set the event’s all-time attendance record, with 118,484 fans over two days. This year’s Breeders’ Cup will be held at Keeneland in Kentucky on Nov. 4 and Nov. 5.

