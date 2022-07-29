Colorado ski resort expansion halted after tundra damaged

KEYSTONE, Colo. (AP) — The U.S. Forest Service has ordered a halt to the expansion of a Rocky Mountains ski resort after contractors mistakenly demolished protected alpine tundra to create a temporary road. The Colorado Sun reported Friday that the Keystone Resort expansion of new trails and lifts was stopped after officials saw work crews carving the path into protected land outside the approved construction area. The halt issued earlier this month suspended development of Keystone resort’s 0.9-square-mile expansion until the environmental impacts of the unauthorized road are evaluated. That could delay the opening of the the resort’s 16-trail expansion this winter. Keystone Resort is owned by Vail Resorts, Inc.

