Hartman medically cleared to return for No. 23 Wake Forest

Wake Forest quarterback Sam Hartman has been medically cleared to play in the 23rd-ranked Demon Deacons’ trip to Vanderbilt this weekend after receiving treatment for a blood clot. The school announced Hartman’s return Tuesday. It’s been about a month since the school said he’d be out indefinitely due to what was described as a non-football medical issue. Hartman had surgery on Aug. 9 to remove the clot and looked clear in an ultrasound last week. He was one of the nation’s top quarterbacks last season and his team reached the Atlantic Coast Conference championship game.

