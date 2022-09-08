Skip to Content
Holmes return for Baylor has some Bears ‘at loss for words’

By STEPHEN HAWKINS
AP Sports Writer

Baylor players couldn’t contain their excitement when Gavin Holmes weaved through the defense and broke free for the end zone on a punt return in the season opener. Their celebration was more about the sixth-year player who scored than the 72-yard touchdown itself. Fifth-year cornerback Mark Milton says he was at a loss for words. Holmes missed all of the Bears’ Big 12 championship season last year because of a broken right foot. That was after he was limited to one game during a two-season span when he twice tore the ACL in his left knee. Ninth-ranked Baylor is at No. 21 BYU on Saturday night.

Associated Press

