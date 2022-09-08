No. 23 Wake Forest set for Hartman’s return at Vanderbilt

No. 23 Wake Forest visits Vanderbilt on Saturday with quarterback Sam Hartman set to return from a blood clot. Hartman was out indefinitely and missed the opener against VMI. He received medical clearance to return earlier this week. Hartman helped the Demon Deacons create one of the nation’s top offenses en route to 11 games and a trip to the Atlantic Coast Conference championship game last season. Vanderbilt is 2-0 for the first time since 2018. The Commodores have posted big offensive totals in their two wins against Hawaii and Elon to start the schedule.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.