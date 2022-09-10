Angels’ Ohtani exits start in sixth with blister

HOUSTON (AP) — Shohei Ohtani has left the Los Angeles Angels game against the Houston Astro with a blister on his right index finger. Ohtani was warming up to start the sixth inning and motioned to the dugout. He talked with interim manager Phil Nevin and a trainer for several minutes and was replaced by Jimmy Herget. Ohtani yielded one run on six hits with seven strikeouts. The right-hander has allowed three or fewer runs in eight straight starts. Ohtani remained in to hit to start the seventh.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.