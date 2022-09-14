Rodón leaves with blister, still leads Giants past Braves

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Carlos Rodón struck out eight in five dominant innings before leaving with a blister and the San Francisco Giants slowed down the Atlanta Braves 4-1 to win the series. Rodón improved to 13-8. He allowed just an unearned run on two hits and a walk. He moved into second in the majors with 220 strikeouts, behind only New York Yankees ace Gerrit Cole, who has 228. Austin Wynns drove in three runs and J.D. Davis added two hits and an RBI as San Francisco won for the fourth time in its last five games. Giants relievers Tyler Rogers, Scott Alexander, John Brebbia and Camilo Doval combined for four scoreless innings. Doval struck out the side in the ninth inning for his 23rd save in 26 opportunities.

