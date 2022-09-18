Germany’s Reus out 3-4 weeks, could return for World Cup

DORTMUND, Germany (AP) — Borussia Dortmund captain Marco Reus’ injury is not as bad as initially feared. He should still feature at the World Cup for Germany. Dortmund sporting director Sebastian Kehl says the player “will be out for three to four weeks and will then hopefully be available.” The 33-year-old Reus was taken off on a stretcher in the first half of Dortmund’s Ruhr derby win against Schalke on Saturday with what looked like a serious ankle injury. Germany coach Hansi Flick included Reus in his squad for upcoming international games against Hungary and England and was counting on the attacking midfielder as a key member of his World Cup squad. The World Cup starts in Qatar on Nov. 20.

