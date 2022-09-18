‘NFL Sunday Ticket’ outages anger fans for 2nd straight week
By The Associated Press
For the second straight week, DirecTV’s “NFL Sunday Ticket” package is experiencing problems for those trying to view games through the app or online. DirecTV said via social media that customers trying to stream Sunday’s 1 p.m. EDT games were unable to through the app. Shortly after 4 p.m. EDT, they said that the serve problems were fixed and that streaming could resume. That came too little, too late for those trying to view the seven early games.