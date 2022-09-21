Irish looking for offense to take advantage of Tar Heels ‘D’

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Notre Dame’s choppy offense finally found smoother sailing last weekend. First-year coach Marcus Freeman wants to see the unit go full steam ahead at North Carolina. The Fighting Irish struggled under starting quarterback Tyler Buchner before he went down with a season-ending injury after Week 2. And Drew Pyne, Buchner’s replacement, finished strong in Notre Dame’s first win. But while the Irish offense ranks among the worst in the FBS, the same is true of the North Carolina defense. The Tar Heels tried to fix their problems during the bye week, but Freeman knows Notre Dame needs the offense to pull its weight Saturday.

