Ski jumping World Cup returns to US for 1st time since 2004

Ski Jumping’s top circuit is returning to the United States for the first time in nearly two decades. The International Ski and Snowboard Federation men’s ski jumping World Cup will be held in February in Lake Placid, New York. Ski jumping’s last World Cup in the U.S. was in 2004 in Park City, Utah. The circuit has not been in North America since 2009 in Vancouver. Lake Placid hosted the 1980 and 1932 Winter Olympics,

