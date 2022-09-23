Chargers QB Herbert listed as questionable vs. Jaguars

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert was listed as questionable on the injury report after not participating in practice Friday. Herbert sustained a fractured rib cartilage after taking a hard hit from Kansas City defensive lineman Michael Danna during the fourth quarter of last Thursday night’s game against the Chiefs. Herbert was limited on Wednesday and went through most of his usual workload Thursday as the Bolts prepare to host the Jacksonville Jaguars. Herbert said he felt good going through Thursday’s workout. He plans to get plenty of rest before testing his injury in pre-game warmups Sunday.

