Lowe, Baz done for season, Glasnow nearing return for Rays

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Tampa Bay second baseman Brandon Lowe and right-hander Shane Baz are done for the season due to injuries, while one-time ace Tyler Glasnow is expected back next week following Tommy John surgery in August 2021. Rays manager Kevin Cash said Lowe’s bad lower back has not responded to treatment, while Baz will have Tommy John surgery. Glasnow struck out six and walked one over 2 2/3 hitless innings in his fourth start for Triple-A Durham on Friday night, and could pitch Wednesday against Cleveland. Tampa Bay is nearing an AL wild card spot despite also losing center fielder Kevin Kiermaier and catcher Mike Zunino to season-ending injuries.

