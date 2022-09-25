Dolphins’ Tagovailoa injures head, stumbles, returns anyway

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa briefly left Sunday’s game against the Buffalo Bills after hitting the back of his head on the turf. He wound up missing the Dolphins’ last three offensive snaps of the first half, then was back on the field for the start of the second half after evaluation for what the team announced as a head injury. Buffalo linebacker Matt Milano was flagged for roughing the passer on the play.

