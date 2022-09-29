Arizona, Colorado both hunting for first Pac-12 victory

The Arizona Wildcats and Colorado Buffaloes are both hunting for their first Pac-12 win when they meet Saturday in Tucson. The Buffaloes are winless and have lost all four of their games by at least 25 points. Arizona has won two games after finishing 1-11 last year. The Wildcats’ last home victory over Colorado was in 2018. The Buffaloes have a 9-3 record in the series in Tucson. Colorado true freshman quarterback Owen McCown will get his second straight start.

