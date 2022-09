CINCINNATI (AP) — Despite being banged up, Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is listed as active for the Thursday night game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Tagovailoa was questionable all week with a sore back and ankle. For Cincinnati, right tackle La’el Collins was listed as active despite dealing with a sore back. Collins in an important piece in the overhauled offensive line responsible for protecting quarterback Joe Burrow.

