Browns star Garrett listed as questionable after car crash

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Cleveland Browns star defensive end Myles Garrett is being listed as questionable for Sunday’s game against Atlanta after suffering injuries when he lost control while speeding in his Porsche and crashing earlier this week. Garrett hurt his shoulder and biceps and sustained cuts and bruises in the single-car wreck on Monday following practice. The All-Pro returned to the team’s facility Thursday but didn’t practice. Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said Garrett will be evaluated over the next 24 hours before a decision is made on him playing. The Ohio State Highway Patrol said the 26-year-old Garrett was traveling at an “unsafe speed” when he went off the road, veered into a ditch and hit a fire hydrant before rolling his car several times.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.