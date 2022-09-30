Dolphins’ Tagovailoa has concussion, no timeline for return

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered a concussion when he hit his head against the turf and underwent additional testing Friday. Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel says Tagovailoa had a headache Thursday night and Friday morning. The team was still waiting for results from the MRI, which McDaniel says was done out of “extra precaution” on top of the CT scans and X-rays taken the night before. The coach said he had no timetable on when Tagovailoa might be able to return.

