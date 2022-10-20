Armitage shoots course record to take the lead in Mallorca

PALMA, Spain (AP) — Marcus Armitage has shot a course-record 8-under 63 to take a one-stroke lead after the opening round of the Mallorca Open. The Englishman made four birdies in each side of the turn and was bogey free at the Son Muntaner Golf Club. Dutchman Daan Huizing was in second place after a 7-under 64. Alejandro Cañizares, Rasmus Hojgaard and Lukas Nemecz were another shot back in a tie for third. Canadian Aaron Cockerill opened with a 3-under 68 after his preparations were affected as his clubs didn’t arrive in time and his wife had to fly to Madrid to pick them up.

