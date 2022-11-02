Stagnant offense forces Colts to make midseason changes

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Coach Frank Reich can’t explain it. The Indianapolis Colts are struggling with slow starts, struggling to score points, struggling to win games. So over the past two weeks, he’s been making changes. He benched starting quarterback Matt Ryan last week. He fired offensive coordinator Marcus Brady on Tuesday. And then the Colts traded running back Nyheim Hines to Buffalo. Will any of it help Sunday against New England? Reich certainly hopes so.

