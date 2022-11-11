George scores 23 points for No. 5 Baylor over Norfolk State

WACO, Texas (AP) — Baylor true freshman Keyonte George scored 23 points with six 3-pointers and had seven assists as the fifth-ranked Bears beat Norfolk State 87-70. It was a matchup of teams that played in the first round of last season’s NCAA Tournament. Transfer guard Jalen Bridges added 20 points for the 2-0 Bears. Adam Flagler, their leading scorer last season, had 18 points and five assists. Joe Bryant is one of four returning starters for the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference champion Spartans. He had 24 points and six rebounds. Baylor beat Norfolk State 85-49 in the first round of the NCAA Tournament last March.

