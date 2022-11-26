Japan aims for World Cup knockout stage against Costa Rica

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Japan could reach the knockout round of 16 at the World Cup with a victory over Costa Rica in the second Group E match for both teams. Japan upset Germany in its opener 2-1. Costa Rica had a terrible result and lost to Spain 7-0. This is Japan’s seventh straight appearance at the World Cup. It has advanced three times to the round of 16, and lost each time. The most recent was a 3-2 loss in second-half stoppage time to Belgium in the 2018 World Cup in Russia. Japan’s goal this time is to get to the quarterfinals.

