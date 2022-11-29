Qatar loses on World Cup field, makes gains on global stage

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Qatar’s soccer team was the first World Cup host nation to lose its opening match and followed that with a second loss that knocked it from the tournament before the end of the group stage. It is only the second host to be eliminated in group play. But rating it a disappointment depends on the expectations of the young program and the overall goals of the Qatar government in hosting the World Cup. Qatar didn’t bid on the World Cup to win the tournament but rather to showcase its country to the world.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.