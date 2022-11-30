Pulisic listed as day-to-day with pelvic injury at World Cup

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — U.S. forward Christian Pulisic is day to day after sustaining a pelvic injury during his team’s 1-0 World Cup win against Iran that sent the Americans to the round of 16 of the tournament. Pulisic scored the 38th-minute winning goal against Iran, but crashed into Iranian goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand during the same play. The Chelsea striker was substituted at the start of the second half and taken to a hospital for tests. U.S. Soccer later posted a video showing Pulisic celebrating with his teammates at the team’s hotel.

